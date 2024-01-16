Bushfire Kitchen MISSION VIEJO - NOW OPEN
NEW & Special Menu Items
Bowls
- Grass-Fed Braised Brisket Bowl (gf)
Braised overnight 100% grass-fed angus beef brisket, served on your choice of jasmine rice, organic brown rice, or garlic mashed potatoes and topped with mixed veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes.$14.75
- Cage-Free Chicken Bowl (gf)
Cage-Free grilled chicken breast served on your choice of jasmine rice, organic brown rice, or garlic mashed potatoes and topped with mixed veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes.$12.95
- Sustainable Salmon Bowl (gf)
Sustainable salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and parsley. Served on your choice of jasmine rice, organic brown rice, or garlic mashed potatoes and topped with mixed veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes.$15.95
- Thai Chicken Curry Bowl (gf)
cage-free chicken breast slowly braised with chilis, coconut, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir limes, coriander and cumin. Served on your choice of jasmine rice, organic brown rice, or garlic mashed potatoes and topped with mixed veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes.$14.50
- Grass-Fed Tri-Tip Bowl (gf)
grass-fed tri-tip marinated in our house spice blend and grilled to tender perfection. Served over your choice of jasmine rice, organic brown rice, or garlic mashed potatoes and topped with mixed veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes.$14.95
- Mixed Veggies Bowl (gf) (ve)
Freshly roasted seasonal vegetables on your choice of jasmine rice, organic brown rice or garlic mashed potatoes and topped with your choice of roasted squash, baked sweet potatoes, or more mixed veggies.$12.25
Grass-Fed Burgers
- American Burger
~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, local avocado, ketchup, and housemade mayo.$14.50
- Bushfire Burger
~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, red onions, and housemade peri mayo.$12.50
- California Burger
~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with cheddar cheese, local avocado, arugula, tomato, pickled red onions, and housemade basil pesto aioli.$13.95
- En Fuego Burger
~1/2 pound premium Colorado grass-fed angus beef patty with pepper jack cheese, spicy millionaire's bacon, lettuce, pickled red onions, local avocado, and spicy housemade jalapeño aioli.$14.50
- Peri Peri Chicken Burger
Cage-Free chicken breast dipped in peri peri sauce, lettuce, tomato, local avocado, red onions, pickles, and housemade peri mayo.$12.75
- Vegetarian Burger (v)
quinoa veggie patty with cheddar cheese, local avocado, arugula, tomato, pickled red onions, and housemade basil pesto aioli.$11.95
Sandwiches
- BBQ Tri-Tip Sandwich
grass-fed tri-tip, cheddar cheese, grilled onions and housemade barbeque sauce.$14.50
- Gaucho Steak Sandwich
grass-fed tri-tip, tomato, caramelized onions, and housemade chimichurri.$14.50
- Millionaire's BLT
double smoked sweet and spicy millionaire's bacon, lettuce, tomato and housemade mayo$12.50
- Nashville Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Cage-Free chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, double smoked sweet and spicy Millionaire's bacon, tomato, pickled red onions, arugula and housemade jalapeno aioli.$13.50
- Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
Cage-Free chicken breast, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, red onion, local avocado, and housemade mayo.$12.75
- Vegan Avocado Hummus Sandwich (ve)
Local avocado, housemade lemon hummus, tomato, arugula and pickled red onions. Vegan.$11.50
- Burrata Caprese Sandwich (v)
Rich, creamy burrata, fresh arugula, tomatoes, basil pesto and a drizzle of housemade sweet & tangy balsmaic glaze. Available for a limited-time!$14.95OUT OF STOCK
Salads
- Caesar Salad (rgf)
Romaine lettuce, applewood bacon, local avocado, and croutons, parmesan cheese and housemade caesar dressing.$12.75
- Greek Salad (gf) (v)
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, red bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese and housemade red wine vinaigrette.$12.75
- Quinoa & Power Greens Salad (gf) (ve)
Organic quinoa, black rice, arugula, baby kale, baby spinach, roasted beets, local avocado, chickpeas, orange segments and soy & orange vinaigrette.$12.75
- Spinach & Strawberry Salad (gf) (v)
Baby spinach, creamy goat cheese, fresh strawberries, housemade candied almonds and housemade poppy seed dressing.$12.75
- Garden Harvest Burrata Salad (gf) (v)
A flavor-packed blend of creamy burrata, fresh power greens mix (arugula, baby spinach and baby kale), roasted beets, grape tomatoes, and housemade candied almonds, served with our housemade sweet & tangy balsamic glaze. Available for a limited-time!$14.95OUT OF STOCK
- Side Salads
Plates
- Chimichurri Tri-Tip Plate (gf)
grass-fed tri-tip with housemade chimichurri. Served with your choice of two sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce.$19.95
- Surf & Turf Plate (gf)
grass-fed chimichurri tri-tip and sustainable salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers and parsley. Served with your choice of two sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce.$23.50
- Sustainable Salmon Plate (gf)
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sun dried tomatoes, capers and parsley. Served with your choice of two sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce.$21.50
- BBQ Chicken Plate (gf)
Cage-Free chicken breast dipped in housemade BBQ sauce and freshly grilled. Served with your choice of two sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce.$15.95
- Peri Peri Chicken Plate (gf)
Cage-Free chicken breast dipped in peri peri sauce and freshly grilled. Served with your choice of two sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce.$15.95
- Mixed Veggies Plate (gf) (ve)
Freshly roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with your choice of two sides and house-baked focaccia and scallion sauce.$14.25
Sides
- French Fries (gf) (ve)
Extra crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Gluten-Free & Vegan. Served with housemade peri mayo$4.50
- Sweet Potato Fries (gf) (ve)
Extra crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Gluten-Free & Vegan. Served with housemade peri mayo$4.95
- Mixed Veggies (gf) (ve)
Freshly roasted yellow squash, broccoli, red peppers, carrots, red cabbage and red onions$4.25
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts (gf) (ve)
Halved brussels sprouts roasted and drizzled with balsamic glaze.$4.95
- Roasted Korean Cauliflower (gf) (ve)
Roasted cauliflower tossed with our special Korean-inspired gochujang blend (medium spice).$4.95
- Baked Sweet Potatoes (gf) (ve)
Baked sweet potatoes tossed with agave.$4.25
- Roasted Squash (gf) (ve)
Roasted Butternut Squash tossed with garlic herb oil made with basil, thyme, oregano and garlic.$4.75
- Grandma's Mac & Cheese (v)
Penne pasta tossed with real cheese sauce, topped with panko crumbs and freshly baked.$4.75
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes (gf) (v)
Yukon Gold potatoes mashed with butter, cream, and roasted garlic.$4.25
- Jasmine Rice (gf) (ve)
Fluffy Jasmine Rice.$3.75
- Organic Brown Rice (gf) (ve)
California Brown Rice.$3.75
- Focaccia Bread & Scallion Sauce (ve)
Housemade focaccia bread baked daily and served with our fresh scallion sauce.$1.50
- GF Bun & Scallion Sauce (gf) (ve)$2.00
- Extra Sauce
Empanadas
- Cage-Free Chicken Empanada
Cage-Free, citrus marinated chicken breast, basil pesto, sundried tomato, red onion, peas and feta cheese. Served with fresh housemade chimichurri sauce$4.60
- Grass-Fed Beef Empanada
Fresh, grass-fed ground beef, potatoes, onions, garlic and spices. Served with fresh housemade chimichurri sauce$4.60
- Veggie Empanada (v)
Spinach, roasted corn, bell peppers, potato, cilantro, onions and pepper-jack cheese. Served with fresh housemade chimichurri sauce$4.60
- Empanada of the Month - Guava & Cream (v)
BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! Sweet and tangy guava and rich cream cheese wrapped up in a crispy pastry crust and baked to golden perfection. Don’t miss out on this Bushfire staple!$4.60
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
A classic favorite with large gooey semisweet chocolate chunks.$3.25
- Triple Chocolate Cookie
A special blend created for chocolate lovers - Dutch cocoa, white chocolate and thick semisweet chocolate chips.$3.25
- Macadamia Royal Cookie
Hawaiian macadamias, shredded coconut, and semisweet chocolate chips.$3.25
- Lemon Cooler Cookie
Fresh lemon zest, white chocolate chunks, and a dash of coconut combined in our not-so-sweet dough.$3.25
- Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate chips and natural butter in our gluten-free dough made with rice tapioca flours.$3.25
Kids
- Cheese Quesadilla (v)
Freshly grilled quesadilla filled with cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with one side.$7.50
- Cage-Free Chicken (gf)
Cage-Free chicken breast. Served with one side. Gluten-Free.$8.50
- Chicken Strips (gf)
Gluten-Free chicken strips served with one side.$8.50
- Kids Noodles & Butter (v)
Spaghetti noodles tossed with butter.$6.50
Soft Drinks
- Housemade Iced Tea
Fresh Brewed Tropical Iced Tea (unsweetened).$4.00
- Housemade Lemonade
Lemonade made with fresh lemon juice.$4.00
- Housemade Lavender Hibiscus Lemonade
Lavender Hibiscus Lemonade made with fresh lemon juice and fresh brewed lavender and hibiscus herbs.$4.00
- Arnold Palmer
Half fresh brewed tropical iced tea (unsweetened) & half housemade lemonade made with fresh lemon juice.$4.00
- Craft Soda
STUBBORN SODA - made with high quality ingredients, natural flavors, and without artificial sweetener or high fructose corn syrup. *except for Stubborn Cola Zero.$3.50
- Bottle Water$2.75
- Sparkling Water$2.75